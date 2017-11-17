Weekend Station Sponsored Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis (KTVI)- FOX2 is your proud Media Sponsors for ALS Association Ice Bucket Bash event this Friday where Five local celebs have agreed to take the Ice Bucket Challenge LIVE on stage to raise money for our local chapter.

On Saturday November 18th Variety the Children’s Charity will hold their Annual Bikes for Kids. Volunteers will gather at Parkway Central High School to build and give away 154 bikes that will impact the lives of children living with disabilities.

Also On Saturday, November 18th join us at the Scottrade Center for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The previous Alzheimer’s walk was postponed in September due to protesting. There is no fee to register, enjoy entertainment and support this cause and raise awareness.

ALS Ice Bucket Bash

Friday, November 17th

6:45 p.m. Doors open / 8:45 p.m. Ice Bucket Challenge begins

Coronado Saint Louis, 3701 Lindell Blvd #147, St. Louis, MO 63108

Bikes for Kids

Saturday, November 18th

7:45AM –12PM

Parkway Central High School 369 N. Woodsmill Road St Louis, MO 63017

Walk to End ALZ

Saturday, November 18th

Scottrade Center

Opening ceremony at 1:30 pm/ Walk Starts at 2pm



