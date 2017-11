× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 17, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, October 17, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of the Missouri Class 4 Semi-Final playoff game between Ladue and Parkway Central.

Fox 2 Sports anchors/reporters Charlie Marlow and Zac Choate then previewed these high school playoff football games to be played on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

CBC vs Blue Springs, Zumwalt North at Pattonville, Lutheran South at Mount Vernon, Lamar at Lutheran North.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone preview's tomorrow's high school football playoff games in Illinois.

Loyola Academy at Edwardsville and Highland at Rochester.