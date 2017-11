Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Even though it's not Winter quite yet, it's never too early to start planning your projects for the Spring. The Spring is a great time for entertaining and there are ways to maximize the use of your outdoor space. Under-deck ceiling is one of those ways. It protects you from the elements outdoors and is a relatively inexpensive way to gain usable square footage.

For more information, visit: www.deckandpatioliving.com