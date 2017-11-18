Volunteers and civil leaders give out thousands of Thanksgivings dinners to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Demetrious Johnson Foundation along with hundreds of volunteers and community leaders delivered thousands of turkeys and all the trimmings to the door steps of hundreds of families in St. Louis Saturday morning.

Thanksgiving arrived earlier for many families in need. “Because it’s an opportunity to change lives for people. We look at our lives and think that its hard on us and think that we are going through difficult times, but there are people who are really struggling,” said Johnson.

While delivering the turkeys, Johnson brought tears of joy to 43-year-old Tiffany Edwards.

Edwards is battling cancer. Edwards says knowing someone cares, makes them feel a whole lot better. “I ever missed a turkey, I’m always the one to come running, not just for the turkey but to see Johnson.” Said Edwards.

The Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation has spearheaded the turkey giveaway for more 25 years right before Thanksgiving. Hundreds of volunteers and community leaders joined in on the effort. It’s not every day you will have a United State Attorney, Circuit Attorney or Evangelist knock on your front door. "The importance of today is to give back to the community. To give people hope and give them a happy holiday,” said Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

“Bringing these wonderful baskets to so many people in the community and more important Johnson does things all year to help the community. “ Said United States Attorney Jeff Jensen.

“So, people can see that there are people that love and care about them. I want to be a blessing, so they can have a nice Thanksgiving. “ Said Evangelist Mary Tillman

The group delivered 2,500 turkey baskets to families in need.