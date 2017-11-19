Arts Pop: Shop for the holidays with “The List” from the Post-Dispatch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - 'Tis the season for gifting and if you are looking to shop for unique gifts, many from local vendors, then look no farther than your Sunday St. Louis Post Dispatch. In it you will find "The List", the paper's 2017 gift guide. Items come from every corner of the St. Louis area, including local museum gift shops, small towns, and large shopping centers. Gifts start as low as $3.00.

This year, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has made gifting even easier with their Holiday Pop & Shop event. Guests will enjoy complimentary brunch bites, cozy cocktails, and shopping from 30+ local craft vendors from the 2017 St. Louis Post-Dispatch List Gift Guide. Tickets are $10.00 to $25.00 in advance, but prices go up at the door.

Gift wrapping will be provided by Amy's Hallmark, with suggested donations benefiting 100 Neediest Cases.