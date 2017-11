Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Brass Rail Steakhouse in O'Fallon, MO is preparing for a massive Thanksgiving Day dinner. They will feed 6,000 people in need for free. They are able to do it with the help of hundreds of volunteers. Anyone interested in helping or receiving a free meal should contact the restaurant at (636) 329-1349

For more information, visit: www.brassrail1.com