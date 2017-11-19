(KTVI) - Members of the CBC football team stopped by the FOX 2 studios Sunday after winning the Class 6 championship on Saturday night in Springfield.
CBC Talks State Championship Win at FOX 2
-
Fox 2 Prep Zone – Saturday, November 18, 2017 (CBC Wins State Title)
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 27, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 13, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 3, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 6, 2017
-
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 17, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, October 20, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 22, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 1, 2017
-
Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, September 8, 2017
-
-
Bellerive Country Club hosts “Taste of the PGA Championship”
-
Local chef to compete on Food Network’s ‘Halloween Baking Championship’
-
Cardinals Honor 1987 National League Champions