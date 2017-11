Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday night St. Louis city firefighters called in for additional units to be sent to the Park Services Warehouse in south St. Louis.

The building was the site of a massive 5-alarm fire this past Wednesday, when a fire broke out in the basement of the building at 39th and Park.

Tonight additional pumpers were called in to put more water on the smoldering remains of the building causing smoke to billow from the destroyed building.