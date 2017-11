× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Saturday, November 18, 2017 (CBC Wins State Ttile)

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone for Saturday, November 18, 2017.

It features highlights of CBC's Class 6 State Championship 31-14 win over Blue Springs in Springfield, MO. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was at the Cadets clinching win and has the CBC post game report.

Also featured are semi-final playoff football highlights from these games; Zumwalt North at Pattonville, Lamar at Lutheran North and Loyola Academy at Edwardsville.