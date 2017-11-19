× Missouri city opens largest solar farm in the state

NIXA, Mo. (AP) _ A city in southwest Missouri has opened the largest solar farm in the state.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the new Nixa Solar Energy Farm started providing power this month. City officials predict that the array’s 33,000 panels will be able to provide about 9 percent of the city’s power needs.

Doug Colvin is the city’s public works director. He says the city will get 20 percent of its energy from renewable resources once the facility hits its production capacity.

City officials believe the solar farm will save the city $2.5 million by producing power it would’ve had to buy from City Utilities and the Southwestern Power Administration.

Gardner Capital is the project’s current developer and will likely be the longtime owner of the project.