St. Louis Jingle Bell Run supports Arhtritis Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - The 2017 Jingle Bell Run brought a merry helping of festive holiday cheer to the St. Louis area on Sunday at the Hollywood Casino.

The Jingle Bell Run is the nation’s most Jolly Holiday-themed 5k run. Participants wore their favorite holiday costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters and tied bells to their shoes creating a chorus of jingles as they ran or walked through the course.

Starting and ending in the beautifully decorated Hollywood Casino parking lot, this year’s Jingle Bell Run featured a U.S. track and field certified course, a spirited costume contest, fun activities for kids and food.

The 2017 Jingle Bell Run St. Louis honored three locals who are battling arthritis. Arthritis causes slow and painful deterioration of the body’s bones, ligaments, cartilage and tendons. More than 54 million Americans have arthritis (1 in 4 adults), including 1,325,000 adults and 5,700 kids in Missouri. All Jingle Bell Run proceeds support the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to conquer and cure arthritis.

Emily Goldstein, a 17-year-old from Chesterfield, was 3 years old when she began feeling the effects of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. She quickly went from being an active child to struggling to get out of bed. As this year’s teen honoree, Emily wants to increase support of research aimed at developing better treatments and a cure.

Jacob Jercinovic, a 6-year-old of Arnold, was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis when he was only 2 years old. As this year’s youth honoree, Jacob wants to increase awareness about arthritis and raise money to find a cure.

Roblyn Melton is the adult daughter of Wendy Mcternan of Farmington, who is this year’s adult honoree in memoriam. Wendy passed away just a few months ago at 84 years old after a life-long battle with arthritis and many years supporting the Jingle Bell Run. Roblyn wants to honor her mother by continuing her tradition of supporting the Arthritis Foundation and raising money to find a cure.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit The Arthritis Foundation: www.arthritis.org