ST. LOUIS - Walnut Grill recently opened its third location in the St. Louis area. The restaurant is collecting toys through the holidays. Also, a portion of their sales goes to Friends of Kids with Cancer. For more information, visit: www.eatwalnut.com.
Walnut Grill celebrates the holidays with a toy drive
