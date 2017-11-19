White Castle slider stuffing for Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS - Some Thanksgiving dinners include an unusual stuffing recipe. White Castle shared with us how to turn their sliders into stuffing.

Ingredients

10-12 - White Castle® Sliders, no pickles
1 1/2 cups - Celery, diced
1 1/4 teaspoons - Thyme, ground
1 1/2 teaspoons - Sage, ground
3/4 teaspoon - Black pepper, coarsely ground
1 or 1/4 cup - Chicken broth (See Directions)

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.
  2. Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well
  3. Add ingredients to Casserole Dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
  4. Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 Cup, then cook as you normally would.
  5. Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey). Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be equal to 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound.

 