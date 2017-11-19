White Castle slider stuffing for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some Thanksgiving dinners include an unusual stuffing recipe. White Castle shared with us how to turn their sliders into stuffing.

Ingredients

10-12 - White Castle® Sliders, no pickles

1 1/2 cups - Celery, diced

1 1/4 teaspoons - Thyme, ground

1 1/2 teaspoons - Sage, ground

3/4 teaspoon - Black pepper, coarsely ground

1 or 1/4 cup - Chicken broth (See Directions)

Directions