White Castle slider stuffing for Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS - Some Thanksgiving dinners include an unusual stuffing recipe. White Castle shared with us how to turn their sliders into stuffing.
Ingredients
10-12 - White Castle® Sliders, no pickles
1 1/2 cups - Celery, diced
1 1/4 teaspoons - Thyme, ground
1 1/2 teaspoons - Sage, ground
3/4 teaspoon - Black pepper, coarsely ground
1 or 1/4 cup - Chicken broth (See Directions)
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.
- Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well
- Add ingredients to Casserole Dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
- Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 Cup, then cook as you normally would.
- Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey). Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be equal to 3/4 cup of stuffing per pound.