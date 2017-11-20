× 2 Davenport officers, another person injured in shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say two Davenport police officers and another person have been injured in a shooting.

Davenport police say officers sent around 5:15 a.m. Sunday to check a burglary report confronted a person inside a home. Police say one of the officers fired a weapon during a resulting physical altercation, injuring all three people involved. One of the officers was taken to a hospital.

Police haven’t released the names of those involved or said whether the person confronted in the home was armed.