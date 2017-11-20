Bommarito Automotive Group surprises Spirit of St. Louis charities with $50,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO — In the spirit of the holidays, in the spirit of giving, in the Spirit of St. Louis, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 along with Bommarito Automotive Group want you to Pick your Charity, Pick your car, truck or SUV. Fox 2's Lisa Hart is in Ellisville with the kickoff to our Spirit of St. Louis campaign.

John Bommarito and Chuck Wallis surprised the charities with a $50,000 donation to kick off The Spirit of St. Louis. Variety, the Children's Charity of St. Louis, Backstoppers and St. Louis Area Foodbank had no idea they were getting this large check to kick off the campaign. Bommarito Automotive Group wants to raise over $250,000 for the Spirit of St. Louis.

For every $10 you donate to one or all of our charities, you will be entered to win a car, truck or SUV awarded at the St. Louis Auto Show on January 26th.

