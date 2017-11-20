Brass Rail Steakhouse needs volunteers for Thanksgiving Day deliveries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. _ The Brass Rail Steakhouse in O’Fallon, Missouri serves as ground zero for a massive volunteer operation Thanksgiving Day. The 5-year-tradition is to provide dinner to those in need.

Owner Scott Ellinger says anyone in need can call his restaurant to schedule a dinner. He’ll provide dine-in, carry out or even delivery. Ellinger expects to provide 6,000 meals@ He's had so much interest that he's limiting deliveries to St. Charles County.

He is still looking for volunteers to help deliver meals.

If you're interested in participating, call the restaurant at (636) 329-1349.

The Brass Rail Steakhouse

4601 Highway K

Thanksgiving Day

10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For additional information visit: Brassrail1.com