“Cosby Show” actor Earle Hyman dies at 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Earle Hyman, a veteran actor of stage and screen who was widely known for playing Russell Huxtable on ``The Cosby Show,'' has died.

Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, says that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 91.

A North Carolina native, Hyman made his Broadway debut as a teenager in 1943. He would go on to become a charter member of the American Shakespeare Theater. In 1980 Hyman received a Tony nomination for ``The Lady From Dubuque.''

Hyman is best known, however, for ``The Cosby Show'' where he played the father to Bill Cosby's Cliff Huxtable, even though he was only 11 years his senior. He earned a guest performer Emmy nomination for the role in 1986.