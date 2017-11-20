Dave Murray’s weather disco…Tuesday…November 21, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving week..a cold front rolling by about mid-day on Tuesday…a dry front…some clouds…partly sunny and rather windy…the high 55 degrees…that is about midday…then a fall into the 40’s during the afternoon…cold Tuesday night into Wednesday morning…mid 20’s…a very quiet week…dealing with our temperature bounce…nothing too warm…nothing too cold and dealing with a very dry atmosphere in the northwest flow…no big storm systems in site for the STL area. Thursday …Thanksgiving day…sunshine and in the upper 40’s…Enjoy