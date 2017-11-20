Della Reese, of TV’s “Touched by an Angel,” has died at 86

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Della Reese, the actress and gospel-influenced singer who in middle age found her greatest fame as Tess, the wise angel in the long-running television drama ``Touched by an Angel,'' has died at age 86.

A family representative released a statement Monday that Reese died peacefully Sunday evening in California. No cause of death or additional details were provided.

Before ``Touched by an Angel'' debuted in 1994, Reese was mainly known as a singer, although she had costarred on ``Chico and the Man,'' ``Charlie and Company'' and ``The Royal Family'' and hosted her own talk show,``Della.''

She appeared on numerous shows such as ``Night Court,'' ``L.A. Law,'' and ``Designing Women,'' but wrote in her 1997 autobiography that she had difficulty being typecast until she landed her ``Touched by an Angel'' role.

