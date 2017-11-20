Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — St. Louis County Police issue an endangered person advisory for a missing man. Police say Cody Britton was under the influence of methamphetamine and made suicidal statements to family members. He walked away from his home along Briarcrest Drive in Florissant at around 8:45pm Sunday night.

Britton is 32 years old, 5' 6" tall, 170 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and khaki work pants.

If you see him call 911 or st. Louis County Police.