EPA says no asbestos found in neighborhoods surrounding massive warehouse fire

ST. LOUIS – Tonight residents in the Botanical Heights neighborhood hope to find out more about how the massive fire that broke out last Wednesday at the Park Services Warehouse at 39th and Park is affecting their health.

The massive fire started around 10:30 am last Wednesday throwing towering columns of smoke into the air. The St. Louis Fire Department says that debris and toxins were put into the air and advised businesses and residents during the fire and afterward to shut down their HVAC systems to limit exposure to the smoke.

Its hoped that the Environmental Protection Agency will release some data on what hazardous materials were found at the site and in the air.

The results will be released during a neighborhood meeting at the Missouri School for the Blind.

Since the blaze, firefighters have been called back several times to the site of the fire to put out hot spots.

The big concern is whether asbestos was airborne when the fire sent those smoke and flames into the sky. St. Louis city officials had concerns that residents have been exposed to asbestos so they contacted the Environmental Protection Agency and asked them to conduct testing. They did just that and are in town to present their findings. The EPA tells Fox 2 the results are now in the control of St. Louis officials.

EPA says testing found no asbestos in neighborhoods near last week’s warehouse fire. Some asbestos was found in samples at site. pic.twitter.com/mEgxfPxHYT — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 21, 2017