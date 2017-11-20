Hidden Valley CEO says resort will close after being denied zip line request

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – The opening of Hidden Valley is right around the corner. But because the St. Louis area doesn't get much snow, they are seeking different ways to attract visitors to the resort to make it a year-round enterprise.

Monday night a meeting was held in Wildwood that could determine the fate of the ski resort.

At issue a zip line the resort they hope could keep them open long term.

If there is a spirit of compromise in the air tonight, Hidden Valley may stay in business for years to come. If not, hopes of skiing in the St. Louis area could melt away like a snowman on a warm March day.

But the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission voted again to deny Hidden Valley's request for adding a zip line.

Immediately after the meeting the CEO for the resort said that this will be the last season for Hidden Valley and that operations will be shut down after a 35 year run.

At the last meeting, the planning and zoning commissioner did not agree with the CEO of the company that owns Hidden Valley to install a zip line course the way it wanted to.

Both sides clashed on the hours it would stay open and for how many months a year.

Hidden Valley says it need additional income because snowy and cold winters are not dependable in this part of the country.

At the last meeting on November 6th, the owner left threatening to close Hidden Valley down for good.

