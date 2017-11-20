× Illinois DNR to landowners: Do homework before selling trees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The state of Illinois is warning people who own forest land to do their homework before agreeing to sell mature forest trees and logs.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a strong market means landowners stand to receive record-high prices for trees and logs. But some landowners don’t realize that’s the case when someone shows up or posts ads looking to make a deal.

Paul Deizman is the IDNR’s forest Inventory, utilization and marketing manager. He says unsuspecting landowners are sometimes being paid only 10 to 30 cents on the dollar of what the hardwood is worth, or are never paid at all.

IDNR recommends landowners consult with state forest management personnel before agreeing to an offer. IDNR runs a toll-free “Call Before You Cut” hotline at 1-888-244-1706.