Loop Trolley company begins testing despite demand for $500,000

ST. LOUIS, MO — Despite published reports that the Loop Trolley company needs $500,000 more dollars to cover a multitude of costs integrated testing began today on the 2.2 mile route.

Last week the company received full approval from the federal transit administration. The first testing routes went very well according to Kevin Barbeau of the Loop Trolley Company.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Loop Trolley President Les Sterman wrote St. Louis City and County officials, saying without another $500,000 the nonprofit company wouldn't survive. Barbeau says he could only address the issue of moving forward.

"We were able to go end to end without any problems. A fun day for us," said Kevin Barbeau.

Construction on this project began in 2015. Along the way they have had some delays. FOX 2 asked when they plan on opening to the public.

"We haven't announced a date yet. The next time we do it, we want to make sure it is accurate. We had different dates in this project's history. Making sure we got this approval for system testing puts that into action," said Kevin Barbeau.

FOX 2 reached out to Joe Edwards for comment about the Loop Trolley project and any possible financing issues. We did not hear back.