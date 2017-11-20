× Margie’s Money Saver- Burromax Electric Mini Bikes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Give the kids a gift this holiday season that gets them out of the house. Locally owned Burromax Electric Mini Bikes is offering it’s Black Friday special all week long on select models.

Get the TT 350 R, TT 250 R or ED 350 for 20-percent off, plus free shipping or assembly with warehouse pickup. These start at $459 down to $319, with the savings.

It has a fast recharge time, is light weight and carries a 145 pound to 250 pound rider.

There is a limited quantity of some models and colors. Prices are good through November 27.

To learn more visit: www.burromax.com or call 1-800-742-1189