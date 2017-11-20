Metro East school district spend over $55K to send board members to Chicago conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL - The You Paid For It Team headed to Chicago to catch up with a lot of top Metro East school officials who went to a Chicago conference of School Board Member’s and Administrators.

It turns out local school districts didn't just send a few people they sent a lot and the total tab for all the districts cost taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

The conference was held at two nice Chicago Hotels on Friday and Saturday.

Investigator Elliott Davis started off just looking at the Madison School District, that's in a poor area of the Metro East. They were sending 7 people to the conference including most of the school board members.

But the more You Paid For It dug into this deal we discovered Madison wasn't the only school district sending a lot of folks to Chicago.

Here’s a list of the other school districts:

Besides the Madison School District that sent 7 people for $10,000.

The O’Fallon School District sent 8 people at a cost of $5,400.

The Collinsville School District sent 8 people plus spouses. The tab $11,000.

The Grant School District (Fairview Heights) sent 8 people. The cost $8,800.

The Alton School District sent 8 people.

The Venice School District with fewer that 100 kids sent 9 people for $10,000.

All told, just these district spent around $55,000 sending people to the conference.

Not everyone in the Metro East spent so much of your money on this conference.

The Granite City School District just spent $2,500. They just sent one person, Superintendent Jim Greenwald.

Granite City is one of the largest school districts in the Metro East with about 6,000 students.

Greenwald says the Granite City School Board has only sent one person for the last 5 years and that's the Superintendent. Greenwald says he collects the information and brings it back and shares it with his board members.

He told Elliott Davis Granite City considers this a frugal way to operate with taxpayer money.