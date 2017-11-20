× Missouri State under Title IX investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University is under a Title IX investigation, and a field hockey player says it involves the decision to discontinue her team.

A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Education told the Springfield News-Leader that the Office of Civil Rights has been investigating the university since June 29, but declined to discuss the reason for the investigation.

But field hockey player Paige Pashea told the newspaper the field hockey team filed a complaint soon after Missouri State announced its decision to cut the team.

In April, the university announced it was discontinuing field hockey and beach volleyball in response to Gov. Eric Greitens’ budget recommendations for fiscal year 2018.

Missouri State general counsel Rachael Dockery says the university is cooperating with the investigation, and stands behind its decision.

