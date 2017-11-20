Pet of the Week- Slinky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Our Pet of the Week is a 1.5-year-old beagle/ basset hound mix named Slinky. He weighs 34.5 pounds!

How adorable is this stumpy guy?

Slinky has a sweet and goofy personality and does well with all sizes of humans and dogs. he is potty-trained, loves riding in cars and is used to walking on a leash.

He was turned in by his owners because they didn't have enough time to spend with him.

If you are interested in learning more about Slinky visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

Follow MEHS on Facebook!

In addition, MEHS is offering $25 adoptions on all cats four months and older during the entire month of October.