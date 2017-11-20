× Police search for Hazelwood school parking lot carjacking suspect

ST. LOUIS, MO — Hazelwood Southeast Middle School is on lockdown after an attempted carjacking outside of the school. St. Louis County Police say that they were called to the campus at around 10am.

The victim tells police that an unknown armed man tried to steal her vehicle in the school’s parking lot. The suspect fled the scene eastbound from the scene of the crime.

Police are currently searching for the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hat.

St. Louis County officers are at the school. The Hazelwood School District is working with the officers on scene to ensure all students’ safety. It is not clear when the lockdown will be lifted.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Currently on scene of school lockdown at Southeast Middle in @HazelwoodSD. Suspect armed w/ a gun tried to carjack the victim on the parking lot, but fled the scene on foot. No injuries. Investigating. pic.twitter.com/SyysKX8LEt — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 20, 2017