ST. LOUIS, MO — A Gatorade commercial with tennis super star Serena Williams is gaining buzz on social media. It’s of Williams talking to her newborn daughter about never giving up and giving her all in sports.

Williams tweeted the commercial out saying there are many reasons to quit, but even more to keep playing.

“Even if you don’t go pro, sports can teach you so much. So keep playing. #sistersinsweat #gatoradepartner”