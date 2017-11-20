Shaw neighborhood residents meet over spate of carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Carjackings are a hot topic is in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis. The recent spate of carjackings has caused a lot of anxiety for people in south city.

But tonight, the Shaw neighborhood association is saying, enough is enough. The association says that many concerned neighbors have many questions about these crimes: How they occurred and how they can be prevented.

A St. Louis city police officer is expected to address those concerns tonight.

The association had encouraged residents to attend the meeting and to speak out with suggestions on ways or measures that can be taken to deter these crimes.

With the Garden Glow going on at the Botanical Garden located in the neighborhood, some are concern for the safety of the people attending the event.