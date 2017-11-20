× Shriners Hospital still needs donations of Christmas toys lost in fire

ST. LOUIS, MO — Replacement of toys destroyed a Botanical Heights warehouse fire continues. People are making those donations to help Shriner’s Hospital which lost it’s toys and blankets for kids that were stored in the warehouse.

The replaced items will be distributed as planned, during Shriner’s upcoming Christmas party.

You can donate new toys and blankets to Shriners Hospital on Clayton road from 10am to 2pm or at any fire station in St. Louis city.