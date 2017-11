Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _This holiday season it looks like there will be some serious shopping going on. Sales are expected to reach $630 billion in the U.S. alone.

Whether you`re looking for festive fashion or unique gifts for all of the special people on your list, don`t be part of the 54 percent of Americans who are stressed about holiday shopping this year.

Leandra Medine, of The Fashion Blog Man Repeller, explains.