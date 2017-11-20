The Polar Express Train Ride & Magical Meals returns Nov. 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _The holiday season is here and its time to talk about the grub. Chef Patrick Whitener joined us from St. Louis Union Station Hotel with more details.

The Polar Express Train Ride Experience at St. Louis Union Station begins on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24. It continues through December 30. Tickets for the Magical Meals, Polar Express Train Ride and decorated hotel rooms are at www.stlpolarexpressride.com.

Magical Meals are a Polar Express character dinner, featuring the conductor and dancing chefs who will interact with the kids at the meal.

The chefs at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel have created adult and children`s buffets with everyone`s favorite foods for the Magical Meal. Each Magical Meal will also have an elaborate dessert experience table.

The Polar Express Train Ride & Magical Meals

St. Louis Union Station

November 24 - december 30, 2017

Trains at 4:30 p, 6:00 p, 7:15 p and 8:30 p

Meals on selected nights.

#stlpolarexpress