Two shot during St. Charles County home invasion

ST. PETERS, MO — Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery Sunday night near St. Peters. Two people were shot were shot during the robbery. The victims are a young man in his 20's and his mother who is in her 50's. A friend says they are both expected to recover.

A neighbor says that he entered the home at around 10pm on St. Daphne Drive near Truman. He heard five loud gunshots.

A witness, that did not wish to be identified, tells FOX 2 that, "They had their shirt over their face like this. They had a gun. They told everybody not to move and to get on the ground. Everybody got on the ground. He came over and held the gun to my friend's head. He kept saying, 'you think this is joke? Do you think this is a game?'"

Police say the suspect shot his friend in chest. The wounded man's mother was shot in the wrist.

Police say the suspects left in a red car. The victims` friend applied rags and a tourniquet to the two shooting victims until help arrived. Neighbors are hoping for the quick capture of the suspects.

Police say the suspects came to the house for a drug transaction. Investigators have identified at least one suspect. If you have any information, call St. Charles county police.

