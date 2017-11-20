Wildwood to vote on Hidden Valley zipline amendment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _A meeting in wildwood tonight could officially determine the fate of Hidden Valley Ski Resort. The city's Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on an amended final proposal to add zipline areas to the attraction.

Hidden Valley tried to get approval on its original application back on November 6 but was denied after residents expressed concerns about noise, lighting and hours of operation.

Officials at Hidden Valley say without the ziplines, the area will likely have to close after this winter.