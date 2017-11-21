× 4 children, 2 adults dead in rural Illinois fire

DIXON, Ill. (AP) _Authorities say two adults and four children have died after an early morning house fire in rural northern Illinois.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVinkle says the victims of the Tuesday morning blaze are all members of one family. He says autopsies are planned and authorities didn’t immediately know the ages of the children.

VanVinkle says authorities don’t see anything suspicious about the fire and are investigating the cause along with state officials. The sheriff’s office says it received a 911 cal from someone at the home just after midnight Tuesday reporting smoke in the basement.

VanVinkle says the roof of the home collapsed and there wasn’t much of the residence remaining after firefighters put out the blaze.

The home is located about 90 miles (150 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.