All smiles and celebration as Officer Flamion, wife move into new home

BALLWIN, Mo. – With flags waving and temperatures in the 50s, more than 500 people gathered on a Ballwin street as former police officer Mike Flamion and his wife, Sarah, moved into their new, specially adapted smart home, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“We got to (see it) yesterday,” said Michael Flamion. “It’s absolutely amazing. Sarah was almost afraid to touch anything.”

Dozens of contractors and builders spoke highly of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which brought them all together under one roof to build this impressive home.

“The whole inside of the house is beautiful; but I’m an outdoors kind of guy, so I’ll probably be out there tonight watching the hockey game with a fire going,” Michael said.

Officer Flamion, 34, was shot and paralyzed from the neck down during a routine traffic stop on July 8, 2016.

“There’s a lot of things that kind of went into this: the wider doorways, the wider hallways, the hard surface flooring,” said Sarah. “The ceiling lifts are very important to help get him out of bed in the morning. There’s also one in the workout room to get him into his standing frame.”

A groundswell of support from the community resulted in a groundbreaking of the specialty-designed smart home for the Flamion family.

“The amount of support I’ve gotten from this community is absolutely unbelievable,” Michael said. “I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. Ballwin will be my forever home, that’s for sure.”