ATF offers reward for recent gun store burglaries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced a reward for information tied to a recent string of gun shop burglaries.

The ATF is offering $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.

According to St. Louis County police, thieves broke into the Triple Threat Armory gun store, located on Gravois Avenue in Affton, in the early morning hours of November 10. That business is a gun store, but does not have a shooting range. The owner said the suspect or suspects got in after smashing the glass on the front door. No guns were taken since they’re locked up each night, but a laptop was stolen, as well as some gun magazines, and a few boxes of ammunition.

Later that same morning, thieves stole an old shotgun and four or five handguns from On Target, located on Vance Road in Valley Park.

Authorities believe these same thieves broke into Razorback Armory in Des Peres on November 8 and stole several guns.

Investigators have identified a vehicle of interest tied to the robberies. They’re looking for a 2014-2016 “forest mist” Acura MDX. The car may appear grey, silver, or green depending on the lighting.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS, by email at ATFtips@atf.gov, through its online tip center at www.atf.org/contact/atftips, or by texting 63975 with the code “ATFKC.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.