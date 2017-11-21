× Blues Blast Oilers 8-3, Tarasenko with Gordie Howe Hat Trick

In a game highlighted by a Gordie Howe hat trick by the Blues Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis pounded the Edmonton Oilers 8-3 on Tuesday night at Scottrade Center. The Gordie Howe hat trick is comprised of one goal, one assist and one fight. Tarasenko collected two goals, two assists and a fight with the Oilers Matt Benning. Tarasenko’s line of Brayden Schenn, Jaden Schwartz and #91 combing for 12 points in the victory. Tarasenko and Schenn each scored twice along with two assists and Schwartz added one goal and three assists. The Blues top line is quickly becoming one of the most feared lines in the NHL.

Jake Allen stopped 26 of 29 shots to get the win in goal. Other Blues goals came from Dmitrij Jaskin, Scottie Upshall and Paul Stastny.

With the win, the Blues improve to an NHL best record of 16-5-1, good for 33 points. The Blues have four games left on their current home stand with the next contest coming up on Friday, November 24th when the Nashville Predators come to town.