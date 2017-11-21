Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses Nov. 22 at Scottrade Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ When that massive wall collapsed on to a fire truck, crushing it last week during that south city warehouse fire, it was a stark and scary reminder of just how dangerous a job being a firefighter is. Luckily no one was injured in this collapse.

But that's not always case for them or police officers. Many are injured and some even die on the job.

That's where an organization like BackStoppers comes in, and events like Guns 'N Hoses. St. Louis Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole and St. Louis fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson joined us to talk more on it.

Budweiser Guns 'N Hoses

Scottrade Center

November 22nd 6:30 P.M.

1401 Clark Ave.

Downtown St. Louis

For more information visit: Stlgunsnhoses.Com or https://www.facebook.com/BudweiserGunsAndHoses/