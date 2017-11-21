Civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman honored with statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A statue dedication will take place today for St. Louis civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman. It depicts Freeman leaving the courthouse after winning the landmark 1954 case which ended legal racial discrimination in public housing.

She was the first woman appointed to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and has been inducted into the Bar Association Hall of Fame, the Civil Rights Walk of Fame and the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

The dedication ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in Kiener Plaza. By the way, Frankie Muse Freeman will turn 101-years-young on Friday.