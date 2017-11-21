Dave Murray’s weather disco…Wednesday…November 22, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving week..the cold front doing the trick on the weather today…lots of sunshine and light wind but a cold start to a cold day on Wednesday…hanging around 40 for the high this afternoon…and the roller coaster keeps going…a very quiet week…dealing with our temperature bounce…all about sunshine and no storm systems in sight…the atmospheric rest…50 on Thursday…65 on Friday and 55 on Saturday and 49 for the high Sunday…enjoy everyone…be safe