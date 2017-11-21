Fire leaves 1 man dead in Jennings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, MO – A man was found dead Tuesday morning after trying to put out a kitchen fire that ultimately claimed his life.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Murvale Drive in Jennings.

Chief Keith Goldstein of the Riverview Fire District said the fire started in the kitchen, where firefighters found the deceased male victim.

Police and the bomb squad have been investigating the fire since the morning, following protocols for fatal fires.

The 44-year-old man was found dead in the kitchen covered in debris. The victim was living with a friend who was at work when the fire started.

Authorities said there are indications that the victim may have tried to put it out the fire with water.

There were smoke detectors inside the home, but officials said they're unsure if they were working at the time of the fire.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

A cause of the fire has not been released.