Gary Sinise Foundation presents smart home to Mike Flamion

BALLWIN, Mo. _The Gary Sinise Foundation will present a smart home former Ballwin police officer, Mike Flamion. He was paralyzed after he was shot in the line of duty.

It's the first-ever home built for a first responder by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

With voice commands or the touch of a button, Flamion will have complete control of his house. An iPad will allow him to turn on lights, check outdoor security cameras,

and open doors.

The presentation is open to the public November 21 at 10 a.m. on Holloway Road in Ballwin. If you're going, park at the Hobby Lobby or Target on Manchester Road and a shuttle will take you to the house.

Holloway Road is closed from Kerhs Mill to Seven Hills until 4 p.m.