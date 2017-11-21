High-tech baby monitor giving parents peace of mind

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Owlet Sock Monitor is the latest gadget on the market to give worried and anxious parents of newborns peace of mind. Parents are terrified of SIDS. The Owlet monitor measures a baby's oxygen saturation and heart rate through a tiny monitor in a sock. It sends an alert to the base and to the parents’ cellphone when any of those levels are elevated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there's no evidence that monitoring the vital signs of healthy babies actually reduces their risk for SIDS. But the founders of the Knox Blocks Foundation believe differently. Their son, Knox, died of SIDS last December. They believe if he'd had the Owlet monitor on his foot, they could have at least had a chance to resuscitate their baby. They simply put him to bed and he didn't wake up. Knox was completely healthy.

The Knox Blocks Foundation raises money to give Owlet monitors to families who can't afford to buy one. The company that makes the monitor matches each of the donations. The foundation has given away 600 monitors thus far.