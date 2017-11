Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Pets are absolutely part of our families and CBL Malls invite you to bring your leashed, well-behaved, four-legged friends for their photo with Santa on Monday, November 27 from 6pm to 9pm.

Christine Poehling, marketing director for CBL Malls, visits Fox 2 News at 11 to talk more about it.

Visit the malls' website for more information:

shopmidriversmall.Com

stclairsquare.Com

shopsouthcountycenter.Com

shopwestcountycenter.Com