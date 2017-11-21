× Man gets 37 years for slaying of Cedar Rapids woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ A man accused of killing a 62-year-old Cedar Rapids woman has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Online court records say 44-year-old Onyale Hughes was sentenced Monday. He’d entered Alford pleas of guilty to charges of animal abuse, arson and voluntary manslaughter. Prosecutors had dismissed one charge and lowered others in exchange for Hughes’ pleas. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department has said firefighters found Robyn Furmanski inside a blazing condo unit on March 31, 2016. She was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day. An autopsy showed that she died from blunt force head injuries, smoke inhalation and burns.