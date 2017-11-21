Man killed in St. Louis County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENNINGS, Mo. _An investigation is underway after a man was killed in an early morning fire in north St. Louis County. It started around 1:30 a.m. on Murvale Drive near Jennings Station Road, in Jennings.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the kitchen area of the home.

The home sustained heavy damage.

Officials say the homeowner was at work when the fire started. The 47-year-old man who was killed inside was his roommate.

A neighbor describes waking up to the smell of smoke in her home.