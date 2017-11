× Margie’s Money Saver: Puffer jacket sale at Kohl’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Here’s a steal of a deal on men’s and women’s puffer jackets. Right now at Kohl’s online, get a women’s Heat Keep Down Hooded Puffer Jacket down from $100 to $22.94, when you enter two coupon codes. You can also purchase a men’s Zeroxposure Flex Puffer Jacket for $23.

Both come in a variety of colors.

Shipping is free when you spend $50.

Coupon Codes: SAVEBIG15

COAT4BRAD

To shop visit: https://www.kohls.com/